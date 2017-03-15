BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Commission for Women of Bossier City, Inc, will host its annual Inspiring Women Week, March 15 - 22, 2017. The organization was established in 1986 to serve as an advocacy group for women in the Bossier City area.
This year’s events will honor female entrepreneurs. Planned events will feature networking opportunities at a Kickoff Breakfast with Opha Phillips, of Coldwell Banker Real Estate and a relaxing Sunday Jazz Brunch at Ralph & Kacoos.
The celebration’s signature event, the Inspiring Women Week Luncheon, will be Wednesday, March 22nd at 11:30a.m.-1p.m.(doors open at 11a.m.) at the Bossier Civic Center with keynote speaker, Teresa Allen. She is recognized internationally as the Customer Service Speaker with Success Strategies/Common Sense Solutions.
Proceeds from this year’s event will provide scholarships for non-traditional female business students at BPCC.
Inspiring Women Week Sponsorship opportunities range from $35 to $1500.
Take a look at the complete list of events, ticket prices, and locations:
Wednesday, March 15th- Kickoff Breakfast
Keynote Speaker: Opha Phillips
Time: 7:30am-8:30am Doors open at 7:00am
Ticket Price: $ 15.00
Location: Margaritaville Resort Casino Bird of Paradise Room
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/commission-for-women-of-bossier-city-inspiring-women-breakfast-tickets-31171175826
Sunday March 19th- Inspiring Women Week Brunch
Time: 12:30-3:00pm
Location: Ralph and Kacoo’s
Ticket Price: $ 25.00
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/commission-for-women-of-bossier-city-inspiring-women-brunch-tickets-31163136781
Wednesday, March 22nd- Inspiring Women Week Luncheon
Keynote Speaker: Teresa Allen, Internationally recognized Customer Service Speaker
Location: Bossier City Civic Center
Time: 11:30am-1:00pm Doors open at 11:00am
Tickets: $35.00 NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD THE DAY OF THE EVENT
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/commission-for-women-of-bossier-city-inspiring-women-lunch-tickets-31171059478
For Tickets: Call (318) 426-7818 or email seast318@gmail.com