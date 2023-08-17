SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Commission has committed to helping tenants of the Silver Lake Apartments.
The commission has joined with other government agencies and non-profits in the area to offer assistance after discovering residents were continuing to live in the complex with no water and basic utilities and with no means to relocate, communications manager Krystle Beauchamp said Thursday in a news release.
The commission is working with the City of Shreveport’s Office of Community Development to determine needs such as short-term housing and relocation assistance. In partnership with Hope Connections and Providence House, the parish is providing funding that will be used to help offset costs for residents in need.
“Helping Caddo Parish citizens in need will always be one of our top priorities,” said Caddo Parish Administrator Erica R. Bryant. “We strongly believe in the power of collaboration, and will continue to work alongside the City and our area agencies to best meet the needs of the citizens of Caddo Parish."
Residents who have been affected should contact Hope Connections at (318) 670-4591 and the Providence House at (318) 221-7887 for assistance.