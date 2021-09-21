SHREVEPORT, La. – The uptick in juvenile crime has the Caddo Commission looking to parents to take the hit if their children are caught out on the streets past curfew.
The commission on Thursday will consider a new ordinance setting a 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for juveniles. If caught in violation, the teens will be taken to a location where their parents will be notified. First offense could cost their parents up to $250. It goes up to $500 for each additional offense.
But the ordinance also will include alternative scenarios where in lieu of a fine either community service or jail time could be considered by the sentencing judge.
Consideration would be given to teenagers who are employed past those hours or if they are with a parent or legal guardian.
A state law already makes it illegal for juveniles to be driving during the curfew hours unless going to or from work or with an adult family member. It just can’t be five juveniles with a 20-year-old not related to them in the car, Commission President L.B. Johnson said. “They will get stopped, pulled over and arrested,” he said.
But Johnson questions if even that law is being enforced. He proposed a separate resolution asking law enforcement agencies in the unincorporated areas of the parish to enforce the curfew laws.
Commission attorney Donna Frazier was asked to weigh in and she pointed out just like officers have the discretion to write a traffic ticket, they would have the discretion whether to pick up a curfew violator.
“It’s a law, but officers can choose not to do it,” Frazier said.
Commissioner Mario Chavez said he was aware of the recent rash of juvenile crime but asked if it’s been said law enforcement agencies were not doing their job in relation to curfew enforcement. He asked the administration for information on that or have a law enforcement representative at Thursday’s regular meeting to address the issue.
“I don’t want to tell any law enforcement to do their job,” Chavez said.
Administrator Woody Wilson said he talked with Sheriff Steve Prator recently and he shared how he was significantly short on manpower. It’s no secret that Shreveport police are short-staffed.
“What they do is driven by the resources they have,” Wilson said.
Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts said she didn’t think there would be a significant number of juveniles arrested with the new curfew law, but it shows the commission is committed to doing something about juvenile crime.
“It shows we have a law, and we want it enforced,” she said.
Johnson said he put the curfew ordinance before commissioners because he thought some may not even realize the state already has that driving curfew in place. If law enforcement agencies are short on manpower, “that’s not our fault,” he said. “All of these should be enforced if it’s a law.”
In an unrelated matter, Commissioner John-Paul Young said the commission may need to think about raising the millage that supports juvenile services. Parish residents are asking for more services – detention, rehabilitation and prevention. All of that takes money to implement, he said.