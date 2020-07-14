SHREVEPORT, La. – The Confederate monument on the Caddo Parish Courthouse square by Friday will be shielded from public view.
The Caddo Parish Commission during a special meeting Tuesday voted to build a 16-foot tall plywood, box-type structure around the monument. Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts proposed the idea “in response to public safety.”
The goal is to shield the statue from intentional or unintentional damage as its presence on the courthouse square continues to be the source of controversy and protests.
The commission has voted to have the monument removed; however, its owner, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, has challenged that. A court decision is pending.
The barrier will be painted either blue or white so that it doesn’t look like an eyesore in front of the courthouse, and it will have the flags of the United States of America, Louisiana, Caddo Parish and Shreveport on each side.
Commission President Mario Chavez mentioned that monuments around the country have been demolished and spray painted so he agreed the support of construction of a barrier is a “bipartisan issue” all can agree on. The monument needs to be protected “until we figure out where it will be moved," he added.
Commissioner Steven Jackson commented that he wanted to make sure adding a barrier won’t stop movement of the monument. Responded Administrator Woody Wilson: “We have pretty clear directions from you to move the statue.”
The only “no” vote came from Commissioner Todd Hopkins.
Wilson said getting the box up by Friday shouldn’t be a problem but he was uncertain if the flags could be completed by then. Gage-Watts said she has someone who has done business with the parish ready to go to paint the flags then.
In another matter, the commission voted to revise its mask ordinance to align with the governor’s on the minimum age of a child required to wear them. The commission’s, which went into effect Friday, put the age at 2, while the governor’s, effective Monday, says 8 years old.