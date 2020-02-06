BENTON, La. -- A study commissioned by the Red River Waterway Commission shows that a navigable Red River has generated billions of dollars in sales, spending and earnings since the project was completed a half-century ago.
Commission member David Jones told members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury Wednesday that the “water highway” has proved to be a wise investment for the parishes along its route.
“Our study showed that every dollar collected in property taxes for the river generates more than $36 in new spending, $60 dollars in new business sales and $18 for new household earnings,” Jones said.
Since the waterway was created 50 years ago, $373 million in additional taxes has been collected by local governments, Jones said. “The taxpayer got about an 11.8 times return on what they paid in taxes,” he added.
While the dollars generated are impressive, Jones said adding casinos to the mix make the dollar amounts eye-popping. Including gaming, totals since the waterway was completed are $35.3 billion in new spending, $50.6 billion in new business sales and $14.5 billion in new household earnings. A total of 11,506 new jobs also were added to the area workforce.
In other business Wednesday, police jurors also:
- Awarded bid for installation of 12-inch raw water line for well No. 4 – Phase II for the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1.
- Scheduled a public hearing on March 4 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Waterford Bend subdivision, unit No. 3.
- Scheduled a public hearing on March 4 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Redwood Place at Legacy subdivision, unit No. 12.
- Scheduled a public hearing on March 4 to consider adoption of an ordinance creating the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission.
- Heard reports on meeting of the Policy and Procedures Committee and the Road/Subdivision Regulations Committee.
- Approved rental renewal to Cyber Innovation Center and consider amendment to agreement with Cyber Innovation Center accordingly.
- Approved appointment of Debbie Teague to the Bossier Parish Library Board of Control, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tom Carlton, term to expire on Oct. 1.
- Voted to accept names to fill a vacancy on the Bossier City-Parish MPC Board of Adjustment.
- Approved the certificate of substantial completion for Old Plain Dealing Road improvements.
- Approved plan change No. 1 for Old Plain Dealing Road improvements.
- Approved plan change No. 1 for Glendale Lane street improvements.
- Approved supplemental agreement No. 1 to the engineering contract between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Denmon Engineering for fiscal year 2018, Louisiana Community Development Block Grant, sewer system improvements - Oak Hill Mobile Home Park project.