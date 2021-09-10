SHREVEPORT, La. – Making spay/neuter mandatory for pit bulls and pit mixes is a solution in reducing their population, but whether breed specific ordinances are legal is another question.
That was the dilemma for the Caddo Commission’s Animal Control Committee, which ultimately decided during a meeting this week against moving forward with any action until the parish attorney can do more research.
The concern is the number of pit bulls that fill the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter and the euthanasia rate. Animal services Director Travis Clark said the intake on pit bulls is one of three, with 60 percent of those having to be humanly euthanized.
To date, Caddo has seized 466 dogs. That includes bites, abandonments and strays. Of that, 232 are listed as pits. Counting terrier mixes adds another 33.
“No matter what they come in as, you’re going to have more pits,” Clark said.
Committee Chairman John-Paul Young said he’s been researching how other municipalities handle the problem and even learned PETA has proposed breed-specific ordinances because of the problem in America with so many pit bulls. PETA said it’s the breed that’s most often abused, “which is terrible thing to think of.”
Clark said Denver, Colo., had an ordinance aimed at pit bulls but it ultimately was overturned after a court challenge. The bigger problem, Clark said, is making sure the community has adequate access to low-cost spay and neuter programs. Robinson’s Rescue provides that service for the parish. Clark suggested they be included in any discussion since a mandate would increase the number of surgeries.
Commissioner L.B. Johnson said he would have a problem with a mandatory spay/neuter by breed because he pointed out a dog’s temperament can vary. There are some pit bulls that are not aggressive he said, adding, “It’s all about how a dog has been raised or trained. … It depends on the temperament of the dog and not the breed.”
Assistant Director Kelvin Samuel said he sees both sides of the issue. Other animal services directors across the country face the same problem.
“Listening to other directors nationally, it gets messy. It gets messy because there’s no way to do it fairly. … I would love for it to work, but I’m looking at the entire picture,” Samuel said.
Young said he thought an ordinance would be a compromise position of limiting pit bulls. A mandatory spay/neuter is not meant to ban the breed but would provide a method of reducing the population.
Attorney Donna Frazier said breed specific laws have been challenged. She said more information would be needed before she would be able to successfully defend such a law.
“I think we’re on the right track of doing something … how to address this problem but remain legal,” Commissioner Mario Chavez said.
Administrator Woody Wilson said at one point the plan was to outfit a mobile van for Robinson’s Rescue to go out into the neighborhoods and perform needed animal services.
The committee also talked about mandatory microchipping for dogs and cats. Clark said it is required when people retrieve their impounded animals. And any animal leaving the shelter whether returned to owner or adopted is chipped, he said.
No action was taken.