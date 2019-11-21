NATCHITOCHES, La. – The search is on for a new superintendent for the Natchitoches Parish School District.
Superintendent Dale Skinner has announced his retirement effective in June.
Community members are getting involved in the selection process to pick his successor. A Community Advisory Committee – said to include a group of stakeholders from throughout the area – met Friday to talk about the new leader for the school system and came up with a survey to get feedback from others.
The committee wants “honest, anonymous feedback” regarding the “professional and personal qualities” the public wants to see in the next superintendent. Committee members hope to get at least 1,000 completed surveys to have an adequate response reflective of the community.
The feedback will be shared with the Natchitoches Parish School Board as it progresses with the superintendent search.
The survey takes about 5 to 10 minutes to complete. Deadline to participate is Dec. 3.