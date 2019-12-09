SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport City Council Public Safety Committee wants to move forward with changes to when and where alcohol can be sold.
Councilman John Nickelson would like to see liquor stores close at 11 p.m. during the week and at midnight Friday and Saturday. Currently, stores can stay open until 4 a.m. This change wouldn't impact downtown stores.
Councilmen Grayson Boucher, who heads the committee, James Flurry and Nickelson -- who are the three committee members -- voted to send the changes to the full City Council but also said more discussion is needed on the topic.
"I do think that the hours that I have proposed initially and perhaps modified to 11 to midnight would strike an appropriate balance between convenience for drinkers and public safety for everybody else in this community," said Nickelson.
All three councilmen also want to change the distance of alcohol sales near areas like homes, churches, and schools including universities. They plan to meet with the metropolitan planning commission to decide on a distance and how it will be measured.