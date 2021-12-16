SHREVEPORT, La. - Registration is available to participate in the 34th African American parade on Feb. 5, 2022 in Shreveport.
"We're so excited to be able to present a wonderful opportunity for people to be able to learn about their history," said former State Representative Barbara Norton. "We have representatives from 13 other states come in to be a part of our celebration. It lets me know that we're doing something that everyone can be a part of."
Churches, organizations, businesses and groups are encouraged to register to participate in the African American history parade. Participants can register at Shoppers Food Value in Shreveport by picking up an application and dropping it off in store or by clicking here. Participants can also register by calling 318-636-9927.
Registration to participate in the parade continues to Jan. 17.
The parade will kick off live on KTBS 3/KPXJ CW 21 at 11 a.m. Feb. 3 and last four hours.