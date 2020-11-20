The Better Business Bureau is helping people prepare for the holiday season by giving out some valuable information when it comes to scams and what to look out for.
Jo Ann Deal with the BBB says there are four things to remember when dealing with scams in general.
Scams will not be easy to recognize and it is also important to remember that they can happen to anyone.
You can also take steps to protect yourself and others by sharing as much information as possible about the scam.
You can find studies on scamming as well as look at the scam tracker on the BBB website.