SHREVEPORT, La. - Traditionally with the flu you almost know exactly when you get sick and that is what patients tell doctors at the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.
When it comes to the flu headache, sore throat, runny nose, coughs, and a fever are some of the key symptoms to look out for.
If the symptoms become more severe, such as shortness of breath or are at a high risk age, you should not wait to see your doctor.
The CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System CEO, Dr. Steen Trawick pushed the importance of getting your flu shot and how much of a difference it can make as we head into a Flu season couple with the coronavirus pandemic