SHREVEPORT, La. - August is Sports Medicine Month. It's also the kickoff of a new season of Friday Football Fever and other sports.
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier CEO Dr. Steen Trawick, one of our Community Partners, talks about how they're working with local schools to keep student athletes safe.
To hear more from our partners, visit ktbs.com/communitypartners.
By the way, the KTBS 3 On Your Side On Call Lines will be open with experts from with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. They'll man the phones Wednesday, Aug. 17., from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. to answer any questions about sports physicals and using urgent care clinics. Just call 861-5827. That's 861-KTBS.