SHREVEPORT, La. - January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Early diagnosis is key to preserving the health of your eyes.
KTBS 3 Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with community partner, Dr. Stephen Lewis, of WK Eye Institute.
Dr. Lewis specializes in:
- Comprehensive Eye Examinations for the entire family to include glasses and contact lenses
- Diagnosis and medical treatment of eye disease
- Management of pre and post cataract surgery patients with special interest in multifocal and astigmatism correcting lens implant
- Management of pre and post LASIK surgery patients