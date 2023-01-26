Community Partners

SHREVEPORT, La. - January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Early diagnosis is key to preserving the health of your eyes.

KTBS 3 Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with community partner, Dr. Stephen Lewis, of WK Eye Institute.

Dr. Lewis specializes in:

  • Comprehensive Eye Examinations for the entire family to include glasses and contact lenses
  • Diagnosis and medical treatment of eye disease
  • Management of pre and post cataract surgery patients with special interest in multifocal and astigmatism correcting lens implant
  • Management of pre and post LASIK surgery patients
