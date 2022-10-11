SHREVEPORT, La. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and early detection is key.
Dr. Steen Trawick from Christus Health joined KTBS 3 to discuss the importance of awareness and vital factors in diagnosis.
Trawick says the most common factors in a breast cancer diagnosis are age and family history.
"Reproductive history can also be important," added Trawick, "as well as genetic mutations."
Trawick says most breast cancers are found in women fifty years of age and older.
"The number one preventative thing women can do is self breast exams, and getting your annual mammogram," Trawick said. "We know that mammography saves lives."