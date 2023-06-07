SHREVEPORT, La. - June is Cataract Awareness Month and KTBS 3 spoke with Dr. Christopher Shelby about one of the leading causes of treatable vision loss in the United States.
There are 24 million Americans over the age of 40 who are affected by cataracts, so it seems fitting that an entire month should be dedicated to cataract education and awareness.
A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s lens, which blocks or changes the passage of light into the eye. The lens of the eye is located behind the pupil and the colored iris and is normally transparent.
Vision may become blurry or dim because the cataract stops light from properly passing through to the retina. Generally, a cataract does not cause pain, redness or tearing, but does cause increasing difficulty in seeing clearly.