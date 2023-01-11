SHREVEPORT, La. - January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. And if you don't know, early diagnosis is key to preserving the health of your eyes.
KTBS community partner, Dr. Wyche Coleman of WK Eye Institute says an eye exam is necessary to diagnose the disease.
"Glaucoma is one of those disease that there are really no symptoms of," says Coleman. "It's probably the most compelling reason to have a routine eye exam, even if you vision is good."
Dr. Coleman says glaucoma often leads to blindness because the symptoms don't show up until it's in a severe stage.
"Typically, people who have severe glaucoma complain that their peripheral vision — on the edges — has started to go away, " Coleman says. "Once you have any vision loss with glaucoma, 50 percent of your optic nerve fibers are already gone."
Coleman says the key to glaucoma treatment is early, aggressive intervention.