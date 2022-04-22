SHREVEPORT, La.- Hakuna Matata, what a wonderful phrase!
And what a wonderful play will be put on by First Baptist Church School.
For their annual spring musical, the school will present several performances of "The Lion King" between April 27 - April 30.
Performances take place at Emmett Hook Center at 500 Common Street.
Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at First Baptist Church School. They are located at 533 Ockley Drive.
Community Partner, Dr. James Gillespie joins us to share more about the program.