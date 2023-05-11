This Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
Letter carriers will be collecting non-perishable food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes.
The Food Drive effort is the nation's largest single-day drive. In 2016, 80 million pounds of food was collected, which brought the grand total of donations to more than 1.5 billion pounds of food collected since the drive began in 1992.
The need for food assistance remains a problem in America.
To participate in the food drive, residents can leave donated, non-perishable foods next to their mailbox before the time of the regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 13th. Letter carriers will pick up those items.
For more information about the annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive effort in your community, ask your letter carrier, follow the drive at www.twitter.com/StampOutHunger or go to nalc.org and find “Food Drive” under “Community Service.”