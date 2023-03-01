SHREVEPORT, La. - The Norwela Council of the Boy Scouts of America has been working to prepare today’s youths to become tomorrow’s leaders by instilling values that have grown too scarce in today’s society.
The Norwela Council of the BSA was established in 1923. It serves a nine-parish region: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, and Webster.
KTBS 3 Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with Scout Executive Jeff Brash about the scouts, the amazing things they do, and some special honors in this Community Partners report.