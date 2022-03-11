SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation will host free Tiny Tots Concerts featuring the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, March 12-13, 2022. Tiny Tots Concerts are designed to cultivate music appreciation for children, while enhancing their education through engaging, interactive experiences with orchestral music.
The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra will perform themed music, while children will be encouraged to clap their hands, stomp their feet and sing-along to some of their favorite cartoons or animated movies.
Kids will also have an opportunity to meet some of Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation’s favorite nature park animals, while enjoying face painting and other fun-filled activities. Bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets!
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
LSU-Shreveport Campus
One University Place
Courtyard area in front of University Center
2 – 3 PM
Meet Nature Park Animals & Face Painting
3 – 4 PM
Concert Performance
Note: If raining, performance will be held in the University Center Theater
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
Open Range Fellowship Church parking lot
9950 Highway 80
Greenwood, LA
2 – 3 PM
Meet Nature Park Animals & Face Painting
3 – 4 PM
Concert Performance
Note: If raining, performance will be moved to inside of church.
For additional information, visit caddoparks.org/tinytots.