SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation will host free Tiny Tots Concerts featuring the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, March 12-13, 2022. Tiny Tots Concerts are designed to cultivate music appreciation for children, while enhancing their education through engaging, interactive experiences with orchestral music.

The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra will perform themed music, while children will be encouraged to clap their hands, stomp their feet and sing-along to some of their favorite cartoons or animated movies.

Kids will also have an opportunity to meet some of Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation’s favorite nature park animals, while enjoying face painting and other fun-filled activities. Bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets!

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

LSU-Shreveport Campus

One University Place

Courtyard area in front of University Center

2 – 3 PM

Meet Nature Park Animals & Face Painting

3 – 4 PM

Concert Performance

Note: If raining, performance will be held in the University Center Theater

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

Open Range Fellowship Church parking lot

9950 Highway 80

Greenwood, LA

2 – 3 PM

Meet Nature Park Animals & Face Painting

3 – 4 PM

Concert Performance

Note: If raining, performance will be moved to inside of church.

For additional information, visit caddoparks.org/tinytots.

