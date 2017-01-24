Concerned citizens gathered Monday night at the Minden Community House for what was supposed to be an update from the EPA and Explosive Service International (ESI) on the current disposal of munitions at Camp Minden. Rather, the meeting turned into a debate on whether ESI's burn chamber at Camp Minden should stay or go once all the military M6 Propellant has been disposed of.
Those against the idea are concerned about what kinds of materials will be brought into their community and the potential of those materials to become unstable, just like the munitions that Explo didn't take care of properly in the past.
"We want it moved because our grandkids' kids will be subject to all these toxins that we've been subject to since 1942. They've always burned something there... Now we don't know, when they finish this, what they'll bring in. So we just want the chamber gone," said Dannie Harris from Doyline.
Those concerns were countered by ESI project manager Dale Schellhase saying, if they stay, they will be monitored and will be going by strict policies for processing such munitions
Dolores Blalock of the Citizens Advisory Group member said ESI has done a commendable job, but once the job is done, they need to honor their contact and go.
Blalock says she understands those who want the burn chamber to stay, but said it's time for Minden to rely on something other than toxins to grow their economy.
"Many people scientists, political people and local people decided they did not want Minden to become a national Center of explosive toxic waste. That's the reason the contract exists to dismantle it in the first place. That was not the future they wanted for this town," said Blalock.
Supporters of the burn chamber staying applaud the work ESI has done so far and say they are confident in the burn chamber's operations.
Marilyn Gill is the wife of an ESI employee. She and her husband live in Minden near the chamber.
"I'm actually in favor of it. I had an opportunity to tour the facility and I saw for myself how the process is done with the burn chamber as far as the pellets going in. Once those pellets go inside the chamber, you don't hear noise, you don't see any smoke. So I'm not afraid of it," said Gill.
She says she may not have felt the same way had she not seen the operation firsthand.
Pam Bloxom is a business owner in Minden who also wants to see the burn chamber stay.
"I'm very supportive of ESI. I've been out. I've seen the operation. I think it's state of the art. I think we're really lucky to have this type of operation with such conscientious owners that have decided to put this in our area," said Bloxom.
ESI invited people at the meeting to visit their burn chamber for a tour. They said they encourage members of the community to see for themselves how it all works.
ESI now has an online petition to keep the burn chamber at Camp Minden. The petition now has over 400 signatures.