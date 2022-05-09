SHREVEPORT, La.--A vote during a meeting at Caddo Magnet High School determined that while many people have ring doorbells only a few have signed up with the Real Time Crime Center.
City leaders have talked a lot about the importance of signing up with the center and while Monday's meeting was largely about coming up with solutions to prevent crimes like the one that took the life of Landry Anglin, Police Chief, Wayne Smith says part of the solution is using the resources we have like the Real Time Crime Center.
Chief Smith points out that many of the crimes being committed are being solved. KTBS talked with a counselor who says we can't overlook the mental health piece in this all.
"Crisis doesn't have a color, mental illness doesn't have a color there's so many levels of it. Do we know the problem? Do you know the symptoms? Mental stability is one big thing," said Mayquie Jackson.
Mental health is part of the solution that was discussed including resources, better utilizing resources and what we all can do as a community to help curb crime.