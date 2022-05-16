SHREVEPORT, La. - Putting a stop to littering has been a topic of discussion in Shreveport for a while.
Western Hills resident Ted Ferguson is looking to remind people to keep Shreveport pretty by not littering. He has posted signs and his message is clear.
"Who would take a soiled diaper and throw it out their window? Who would eat fast food, a big tray of fast food and then throw it out into the street?
Just last month the mayor's administration announced plans to crack down on littering, as part of Shreveport's #cleanerShreveport initiative.