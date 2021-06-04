SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport city leaders hope the power of prayer can help bring an end to the violence that has the city doubling the pace of homicides from a year ago.
Mayor Adrian Perkins and some city council members announced an initiative for two days of prayers on the first weekend in June.
Perkins says that at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, there'll be brief prayer sessions of about five minutes each at intersections in each city council district.
The locations include:
- David Raines Road/Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
- Mayfair Drive/ Algonquin Trail
- Union Avenue/Hollywood Avenue
- Line Avenue/3132 Terry Bradshaw Passway (north side)
- Crabapple Drive/Baird Road
- Monkhouse Drive/Hollywood Avenue
- Broadway/Hollywood Avenue
- Hearne Avenue/Hollywood Avenue
- Linwood Avenue/Hollywood Avenue
- 70th Street/Hollywood Avenue
- Linwood Avenue/70th Street
- Mansfield Road/70th Street
- Greenwood Road/Jewella Avenue
The intersections will be blocked off. The sessions will be led by council members and faith leaders. The public is invited to walk up.
The weekend will culminate with a citywide interfaith prayer meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Independence Stadium.
Perkins says the two days of prayer are meant to supplement other anti-crime initiatives.