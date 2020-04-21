SHREVEPORT, La. - Community Foundation of North Louisiana has made a special grant of $7,500 to the Shreveport Public Works Department to be used to help protect the health of Shreveport sanitation workers amid concerns of COVID-19.
“Shreveport’s sanitation workers are on the frontline. They show up every day and do a difficult job for the citizens of Shreveport. We are grateful for their service,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a news release Tuesday. “We are also grateful to the Community Foundation for stepping up during this difficult time. These thermometers and sanitation supplies will help us further protect the health of our sanitation workers.”
Although the grant is addressing COVID-19 needs, it is not issued from the Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which supports nonprofit organizations that are serving area’s most vulnerable. This grant was made possible through existing funds of the Community Foundation.
“The services provided by our Public Works Department and their employees are vital to the city of Shreveport. Our sanitation workers continue to work hard during this very difficult time. Community Foundation wants to do all we can to keep sanitation workers safe and to honor their hard work," foundation CEO Kristi Gustavson said.
For their safety, sanitation workers are equipped with masks and gloves. This grant would provide the following additional supplies:
- Ten infrared digital thermometers to check temperature of employees daily;
- Four professional sanitizing treatments for 40 solid waste trucks; and
- Two airless sprayers for spraying sanitizer and sanitizing solution for the airless sprayers to be used routinely after professional sanitization.
To contribute to COVID-19 relief efforts visit cfnla.org/covid19 or contact the Community Foundation at info@cfnla.org or 318-221-0582.