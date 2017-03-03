One Shreveport woman now has her engagement ring back thanks to social media and swift community action. Jessica Oberley was enjoying Sunday's Highland parade when she lost her engagement ring.
Oberley said after hours of searching, she resorted to posting on Facebook.
When Oberley woke up the next morning, her post had already been shared over 2,500 times.
She said she’s extremely grateful to one former marine, Chris Eaglin, who went into action with a metal detector and found her ring.
"I just knew I wouldn't see it again and so when he called me and told me that he had found it, I was completely shocked. It was covered in mud when he sent me the picture and he brought it here to me since I couldn't leave work. When he brought it to me it was shiny like brand new. He had cleaned it,” said Oberley.
Oberley said she and her fiancé are planning to take Eaglin and his wife to dinner as a thank you.