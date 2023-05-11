Hundreds of people gathered at the Margaritaville Resort and Casino this morning for a special event, Salute to Community Heroes.
They were there to honor some people who help to make their community a better place.
“It's really an honor. I was not expecting it. It's just awesome to have been nominated and to win,” said Kayla Hall with the Willis-Knighton Health System.
Hall was one of six people named a Community Hero at the Bossier Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to Community Heroes event. She was nominated because of her actions after two boys collided during a baseball game. She checked on them and then immediately noticed something was wrong with one of them.
“Talked to parents and asked them to go ahead and take him to the E.R. just to have that checked out. It ended up being a ruptured spleen and they were able to get him the help he needed,” said Hall.
Hall was one of 24 finalists - divided up into six divisions - and won the award in the healthcare category. The other categories were education, first responder, military, non-profit, and community service.
“It's not just fire and police. It's not just military. It's your nurses, it's your educators. It's those that are taking care of veterans. And, you know, so often they are doing great things. They are those unique people that just step out of their comfort zone to do something great for someone to help them or rescue them. And then there's no recognition for them,” said Lisa Johnson, President Of The Bossier Chamber Of Commerce.
This was the chamber’s second year to host the event and they’re looking forward to recognizing those who give their all to their communities for many years to come.
“We want to say thank you to those unsung heroes,” said Johnson.
2023 Community Heroes:
NON-PROFIT CATEGORY: Lee Jeter Sr., for his work leading the Fuller Center for Housing.
EDUCATION CATEGORY: Susan Stakes, for her work helping veterans with their education at Bossier Parish Community College as the Program Manager for Veteran Educational Services and the Veterans Resource Center.
HEALTHCARE CATEGORY: Kayla Hall, an athletic trainer with the Willis-Knighton Sports Medicine program, for making a life-saving call for a high school baseball player at a recent game.
MILITARY CATEGORY: TSgt. Lionel Blunt for his work with the protocol office of the 2nd Bomb Wing and his work volunteering, particularly with disabled veterans, in the community.
LAW ENFORCEMENT CATEGORY: Sgt. Rodney Bradley, Shreveport Police officer, for his work serving our community the last 18 years on the force as well as his efforts to mentor young men with his young Distinguished Gentlemen’s group.