BLANCHARD, La - A fully interactive, immersive experience is being designed to make Walter B. Jacobs Park a state of the art, scientific nature park. Caddo Parish Parks needs resident's input on improvements to help develop exhibits. A community meeting was held Wednesday, May 17th where Park Manager Rusty Scarborough answered questions about what the $20 million bond that voters approved in November 2022 would bring to the area.
Need for funding came as the park had to turn away patrons, scheduled events, and even field trips due to the lack of staffing and small size of the current building.
Park goers can expect a closure during September 2023 while the existing building is torn down. A reopening in February 2025 will bring a 13,000 square foot interactive museum and nature exhibit along with a new aviary and 400 seat event venue.
The museum will be filled with interactive audio and visual displays.
The event venue will be able to host indoor archery competitions, weddings, and other large events since it will come equipped with a catering kitchen.
The new aviary will be double the size of the existing one, and allow the park to display all of its rescued birds of prey as well as care for them under one roof.
Park managers are hoping the project will transform Walter B. Jacobs Park into an event destination.
Taylor Exhibits, a national company that designs nature exhibits for museums and other parks across the country, has been chosen to help design upcoming attractions. Scarborough says that this is the fifth project of this size he's been apart of, and is excited for the advancements it brings to educate park goers about the ecological environment of North Louisiana.
Contractors for construction will be chosen soon, one of the four bids is from a local Bossier company.
There will be another meeting at Government Plaza on Thursday, May 25th at 6:00 PM. Citizens are encouraged to bring suggestions they want to see implemented.