SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport comes together hoping to use the power of prayer to fight crime. Prayer stations were set up in neighborhoods across the city.
"Father we need divine intervention," said Bishop Brandon, Praise Temple Full Gospel Cathedral senior pastor.
About 10 to 15 people showed up at the corner of Hollywood and Union, including several local pastors who each offered a prayer. This part of the city is in District B, which is Councilwoman Levette Fuller's area.
"I'm ready for action, I'm ready for a plan. I'm ready to see our community come together to do all of our parts, because there's not just one single thing that is going to right the path we've been on as a city and to correct our trajectory. If we can convene today in a spirit of peace and sincerity, then I think this is a good thing to do," said Fuller.
At Mansfield Road and West 70th Street, Councilman James Green was joined with faith leaders, residents and Mayor Adrian Perkins. The rain cleared and the sun came out just in time for the group to pray. Perkins said this weekend's events were planned to bring the community together. But also to have prayer as a supplement to policies and plans being implemented at City Hall to make Shreveport safer.
"We have to always work to improve it," said Perkins. "We have to always work, especially when we're going through something like what we're going through now with violent crime. We got to do all that we can to get that out of the community so that we can continue to live peacefully and prosperous as a city."
Green said prayer was more powerful than crime and more powerful than bullets.
A resident of Shreveport for 40 years explained it would take everyone coming out to solve the issue of crime.
"It just kind of breaks my heart to see our young people being involved in activities that could destroy their lives or ruin their lives," said resident Jerry White. "It's going to take more than our leaders. It's going to take the residents to come out, just like I did and others. Come out and get involved.”
Sunday, city leaders are welcoming everyone to the join city leaders at Independence Stadium for the second day of prayer. The event will start at 3 p.m.