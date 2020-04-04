SHREVEPORT, La. -- A community leader who championed the rights of those who suffered discrimination and pushed for equal education opportunities for all has died.
Lloyd Thompson had been hospitalized this week. He denied a report his illness was due to COVID-19 and instead blamed asthma. His cause of death was not immediately known.
City Council member Willie Bradford announced Thompson's death on his Facebook page Saturday afternoon, saying, "It is with great sadness that I inform you that our dear friend and colleague Lloyd Thompson passed away this afternoon. Our hearts and our thoughts are with his Family and his many Friends at this difficult time."
Bradford's post quickly filled with comments and memories.
Gary Dillard Joiner I hate to hear this. Lloyd was always the perfect gentleman, a true believer in social justice, and someone that I could count on to visit with and help me navigate through issues away from the fray of politics. He was a major voice of reason in a fractured world. He will be greatly missed. RIP Friend.
Roy Burrell God says, we know neither time nor place when He will come for you. Now was the time my friend! RIP Big Money! Great Lost! So Sad!
A spokeswoman for the Caddo Parish School Board, where Thompson served as a member, also confirmed Thompson's death.
Caddo is mourning the loss of District 3 Board Member Lloyd Thompson. Mr. Thompson passed away this afternoon after a recent illness. He was a fierce advocate for his community and the students he served. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
T. Lamar Goree, superintendent of Caddo Schools - “Board Member Thompson had a clear passion for the needs of all students in Caddo Schools. He saw children for all of their promise and potential and sought to provide opportunities for them to reach their full potential.”
Board President Mary Trammel - “On behalf of the Board, we are prayerful for Mr. Thompson’s family, friends and constituents. We stand committed as a Board to ensuring the needs of District 3 are met and carrying on the work of public service for the 38,000 students under our care.”
Thompson was serving his first term, which began in January 2019, on the Caddo Parish Sxhool Board as District 3 representative, which included communities surrounding schools such as Booker T. Washington High School, J.S. Clark Elementary, Cherokee Park Elementary, Creswell Elementary and North Highlands Elementary.
He chaired the board’s Long-Range Planning Committee, which oversaw the future needs of the district and worked to address school system equity.
Among Thompson’s most notable contributions that often put him in the spotlight was as a leader with the NAACP. Thompson was president of the Shreveport chapter, but he also was the vice president of the Louisiana NAACP.
Thompson was always at the forefront when he saw a need to bring attention to what he considered a social injustice. He opposed school closures if he thought children were on the losing end. He supported a Confederal monument’s movement when he thought it served as a symbol of oppression in the African American community.
Thompson attended Northwestern State University before completing his post-secondary education at the American School of Business. He owned Thompson and Associates and was named a Top Leader by The Times in 2007.
One of his volunteer roles was to serve as moderator of the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Group, where leaders, politicians and guest speakers were brought together to discuss community issues.
He served on a number of civic boards, led toy drives at Christmas and clothing drives for back-to-school.