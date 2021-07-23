SHREVEPORT, La. -- City, community and health leaders came together Friday to make a strong plea for people to get vaccinated.
At a press conference at LSU Health Shreveport this morning, Dr. John Vanchiere, the director of the COVID-19 Strike Team and the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health, Dr. Martha Whyte from the Louisiana Department of Health and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins were among those gathered to give an update on the status of COVID-19 in our area and to strongly encourage citizens to get vaccinated or mask up.
Perkins made this announcement: “As of today, as the mayor of the City of Shreveport I’m issuing a mask advisory. I’m encouraging each and every citizen, when you are indoors, aside from being alongside your family to wear masks.”
Vanchiere said the nation and society are moving in the wrong direction in this pandemic.
“This virus doesn’t have a will of its own. Its course is not predetermined,” he said. “The important news is, only we can change the course of this pandemic. And the most important part of changing this pandemic is getting vaccinated.”
Vanchiere said the Delta variant is much more transmissible than the original strain of COVID. The incubation period is shorter, with patients showing symptoms three to four days after infection. And the amount of virus in the noses of infected people is about 1,000 times higher. That means if infected people sneeze or cough, they are putting much more of the virus in the air.
“The number of cases has increased dramatically in Louisiana and in our area over the past three weeks. We’re seeing it, it’s being seen nationally,” Vanchiere said. “Over 80% of the virus that we’re detecting is the Delta variant.”
Whyte said the numbers prove vaccination works to stop the virus. She says 93% of people who are currently sick with COVID are unvaccinated.
“Right now in Louisiana, 99.1% of people in the hospital are unvaccinated,” Whyte said.
And those numbers are climbing exponentially. With many older people already vaccinated, Whyte said younger people are being affected more severely by the Delta variant. And Vanchiere said children are at much higher risk of COVID than of the flu. He said more than 400 children have died from the coronavirus so far in the U.S.
“We know every year about 200 children in the United States die of influenza. So we are already twice the number of deaths due to COVID as we typically see due to influenza in children,” said Vanchiere. “And it’s increasing every day.”
“And it’s not people my husband’s age, in their 50s,” said Whyte. “It’s people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. We need to take this seriously.”
Both Whyte and Vanchiere also encouraged people to get tested if they aren’t feeling well. They said testing is the only way to be able to track variants.
They also said the way to stop the virus is by getting vaccinated to prevent the formation of variants. And if someone does not want to get vaccinated, then the doctors said those people should wear a mask.