BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Meetings will be held Monday near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee wood treating site in Bossier City to share information about planned parking lot replacement work at Scott-Dickerson Homes and ongoing soil sampling in the neighborhood around the site.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Multistate Trust are hosting the virtual and in-person meetings.
Meeting topics will also include the recently finished excavation of contaminated soil around Scott-Dickerson Homes. The Multistate Trust prioritized excavating and removal of off-site soil affected by contamination to minimize risk to residents.
MEETINGS ARE:
- Community Meeting: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. (in person and virtual)
- Drop-in Information Session: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (in person only)
Where: Red River Missionary Baptist Church at 1831 Scott Street in Bossier City
Food and shuttle service will be provided. The free shuttle will operate between Scott-Dickerson Homes and Red River Missionary Baptist Church every 20 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Contact the Multistate Trust at cw@g-etg.com or (910) 765-7237 for more information or for transportation from a different location.
To join the community meeting online or by phone:
- Online: Use this Zoom link or enter tinyurl.com/BossierCity into your browser.
- Phone: Call (301) 715-8592. Use meeting ID 946 584 8922 and passcode 664564.
REDEVELOPMENT PLANNING WORKSHOP:
On Tuesday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Multistate Trust is hosting an in-person Redevelopment Planning Workshop to request the input of residents and other stakeholders on future potential uses of the site. The workshop will be held at Red River Missionary Baptist Church at 1831 Scott Street.
Contact Claire Woods of the Multistate Trust at cw@g-etg.com or (910) 765-7237 to RSVP.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- Presentation from November 15, 2022 community meetings
- Soil Excavation Work Fact Sheet
- Frequently Asked Questions about the Site
- Tronox Tort Claims Trust Fact Sheet
- Multistate Trust website
SITE BACKGROUND:
The 32-acre site is located at 520 Hamilton Road along the south side of Green Street about a half-mile north of Interstate 20. The main portion of the site consists of 26 acres east of Hamilton Road. The site’s other 6 acres are located west of Hamilton Road.
From 1930 to 1987, Kerr‐McGee Chemical LLC and its predecessors treated railroad ties with a mixture of creosote and fuel oil on the main property. The west property was used primarily for wood storage and other activities. The site was decommissioned in 1988. Creosote-related contamination is present on-site and off-site because of the wood treatment operations.
In 2005, Kerr-McGee transferred the site to Tronox LLC, a company that Kerr-McGee had newly formed. In 2011, as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement, the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (Multistate Trust) was established to own, investigate, and clean up the site in Bossier City and facilitate its safe reuse.