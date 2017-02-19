Community members of all religions shared a meal at a local mosque, after anti-Muslim posters were hung on its walls.
The potluck started at 6 pm with prayer, and ended with a big dinner.
It was all hosted by the Islamic Association of Greater Shreveport, to unify residents.
One of the poster hung outside said, "Imagine a Muslim-free America".
The vice president of the organization says Bossier City Police, and the FBI are investigating.
"I call it a hate crime," says Kurshid Khan, "and we called the police, and FBI's involved with it, and they are trying to investigate it."
Khan went on to say that he feels the incident was an example of ignorance, and encourages anyone to stop by their mosque in downtown Bossier to learn about the Islamic religion.