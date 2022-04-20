SHREVEPORT, La. - Community members in Stonewall will gather Wednesday to pray for the men injured Tuesday in a natural gas line explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base.
One of the injured, Adam Purland, lives in Stonewall. The other, Clay Moock, lives in Haughton.
Folks are being encouraged to gather for prayer at 6 p.m. in the parking lot shared by North DeSoto Drug and Legacy Nutrition on state Highway 3276 in Stonewall.
"Our community is always so gracious to come together and pray over each other," North DeSoto Drug owner Mandi Sims Dominguez said in a post about the event.
A plea also has gone out for blood donations to benefit Purland and Moock.
Heather Purland posted on Facebook that her husband suffered burns over 98% of his body. She said Tuesday night that he was listed in stable but critical condition and he needs blood and prayers.
Moock's wife posted a photo of her husband along with "give blood."
Friends of the families are asking anyone who can to make donations in Purland's and Moock's names at any LifeShare location. Tuesday afternoon, dozens of family and friends begin arriving at LifeShare to donate blood.
Donors can go to any LifeShare blood drive across the ArkLaTex to participate. Donors should tell the staff they are donating in either man's name.
Barksdale officials confirmed that two workers were injured in the explosion.
If that happened just before noon. The men work for Energy Transfer LP.
A fire caused by the explosion burned half an acre. No other damage was reported.