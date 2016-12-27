At first glance, Emilie Gibson looks like a typical, healthy 9-year-old girl who loves to swim.
But a few months ago, the Bossier Parish girl started having headaches while swimming in a pool.
Her parents took Emilie to the doctor, where she was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma -- a deadly brain cancer.
"It's one of the rarest cancers, brain tumors and it is incredibly fast-acting," her father, Trey, said.
DIPG is also inoperable with no known cure.
"More than 50 percent of kids with it don't make it to nine months past diagnosis," Trey lamented.
That's a terrifying reality for nearly 300 families whose children are diagnosed with DIPG every year.
Emilie's already undergone two surgeries and 30 radiation treatments - fully awake with no sedation.
Yet, her parents say they've found reasons to hope.
"It's a very terrible situation but there's been some real beautiful things to come out of it, too," her mother, Candi, said.
“The community support has been overwhelming, that's where we see God's work," Trey added.
That support has included words of encouragement from her classmates at Legacy Elementary School and a big fan club on her Facebook page that’s raised nearly $50,000 to help pay mounting medical bills.
Just last week, a big crowd turned out at the Bossier City Chick-Fil-A for a Support Emilie Gibson event where the restaurant chain donated a portion of proceeds to her treatment costs.
“Emilie is a special young lady. She's in a time of need and that's when we like to rally behind her and help her out," restaurant owner John Roden said.
Trey is a professor and debate coach at LSU-Shreveport. He's received a lot of support from folks there, including a donation from the student accounting association led by family friend Allison Polinard.
"It's just a little bit hard. She's just an amazing kid. We want to do everything we can for her," Polinard said.
"We know the odds that are out there, but I've coached debate for many years and I told my debaters, I don't like to lose and I don't intend to lose this time," Trey said.
As for Emilie, it's all about jumping in and doing whatever it takes to just keep swimming.
Friends of Emilie Gibson have set up a GoFundMe account for those who would like to make a donation toward her medical expenses.