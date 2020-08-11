ASHDOWN, Ark. - Domtar Paper Mill recently announced it will lay off more than 100 hundred employees.
Some in the community said the announcement is both shocking and unfortunate.
Tommy Martin, 71, of Foreman, Ark., worked at Domtar paper mill for 36 years before recently retiring. He says it's unfortunate for so many people in the the area.
"It's sad," Martin said. "I hate for anybody to lose their job. It was temporary lay-offs when I worked there. And I hate to see it happen."
Vollie Porter, an Ashdown resident, is a former employee and still has friends employed at Domtar. Porter says he believes some people will consider moving away now.
"It's going to put a lot of people out of work," Porter said. "There's already limited job opportunities in Ashdown as it is. So I don't know what to expect from it exactly. A lot of people are going to have a hard time getting by."
Taylor Mears, also an Ashdown resident, is devastated because she works retail at Tractor and Company and most customers work at Domtar. She says the timing of Domtar's announcement disappointed her
"They could have been more professional about how they did it," Mears said. "They laid off all of these people and they expected to get there jobs back. So, they really didn't look for anything else. And they could've at least had that. But they didn't get anything."
Martin offered some words of encouragement for the laid off employees.
"Well, they need to pray a lot," Martin said. "And they need to look to the future. Just keep looking, if they're young enough. There's other careers out there."