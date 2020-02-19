JEFFERSON, Texas. An East Texas community is mourning the death of a three-year-old. Addison Hickman was killed in a car wreck on Friday.
It happened in Marion County on State Highway 49, three miles northwest of Jefferson.
Officials say it happened right before 7:30 Friday morning when her grandmother was taking her to school.
The Texas Department of Public Safety say Micheal Carr hit the back of her grandmother's car injuring Addison and her sister, Jolie. Jolie survived her injuries.
Addison was flown to Oschner LSU Health where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
People in the community say it's very sad to lose someone so young.
"I think it's just very difficult for everyone," said Sheila Langbartels. "It's very tragic and tough to lose someone so young. It's difficult to lose anyone, but especially such a young child that still had so much life to live."
KTBS 3's cameras were not allowed inside the schools but students and faculty, on Wednesday, wore her favorite colors pink and purple to honor her.
Addison was laid to rest on Wednesday. Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall handled the services.
According the the obituary on their website, like a lot of three-year olds, she loved Frozen, Peppa Pig, and Barbie dolls. It also says she was a girly-girl who loved sunglasses, jewelry and flip flops.
KTBS caught up with one parent who was picking up her child from the same school that Addison went to. She says it's heartbreaking to lose a life so young.
"I feel sad because that mom has to wake up every single day and not be able to wake her baby up," Anna Sifuentes said. "Not being able to see what her baby would have been growing up. She was three years old and they took her life way too soon and it's just sad. It's awful."
The school district says grief counselors are available to help students and staff.
Community members say they lost another three-year old back in the Fall due a different car accident.