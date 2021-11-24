GREENWOOD, La -- After a fire put the brakes on their trip to Mexico, a missionary family will resume their journey with more than they lost. That's thanks to the giving spirit of our community.
Their trailer loaded with donated supplies for orphans across the southern border caught fire and stopped near the Derrick Truck Stop off I-20 last night. Firefighters from Caddo Parish Fire District 3 came in to put the blaze out.
But the family from Masters Mission in South Carolina saw more than 500 pounds of items go up in smoke in their trailer. So the fire station posted a plea on Facebook.
And this morning, a flow of people began showing up to donate replacement items -- everything from shoebox size totes to pencils, crayons, coloring books, toothbrushes, and more.
"I'm just blessed and need to pass it on," Kathy Boyer said as she handed Chief Ernest Mitchell bags and boxes of items from her home, and some she picked up at a store.
"Everybody involved, from the people driving the trailer down there, to my firemen on duty, to the folks that give, will be blessed, as well as the orphans at the border," Chief Mitchell said.
He said the missionary family planned to rent a trailer to resume their Thanksgiving journey.