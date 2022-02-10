BOSSIER CITY, La. – KTBS shared with the ArkLaTex Wednesday the desperation of an elderly Bossier City woman at a loss on how to pay for life-saving medications.
And the ArkLaTex responded to Betty Foster’s plight in a big way.
KTBS received dozens of emails from viewers offering help, including covering the cost of her entire deductible, contributing toward the bill and even other suggestions of how Foster and other seniors on fixed incomes, who might find themselves in similar situations, could locate low-cost medications.
“My husband and I would like to pay the $1,000 deductible if Ms. Foster still needs her medication,” one viewer wrote.
“This is so sad that a United States Citizen should have to go through an issue of this magnitude,” said a viewer who suggested a GoFundMe account.
“I would be happy to make a contribution if she still needs help,” said another.
“I’d like to help out with this woman’s heart medicine. Let me know how or where to donate,” a man wrote.
KTBS passed along the information to Foster and was there Thursday afternoon when husband and wife Matthew and Brittany Smith came to her rescue. They even gave her a ride to Walmart to pick up and pay for the prescriptions.
“My heart is full,” said Foster.
She was overwhelmed with the offers of support. Getting the word out through KTBS was her last resort, Foster said.
Unfortunately, Foster’s situation is not unique. Many others like her fight a monthly battle to afford their medication.
AARP said a new federal report states 3.5 million Americans age 65 and older struggled to afford their needed prescription drugs in 2019 and that Medicare beneficiaries of color and those with lower incomes were more likely to skip needed doses because of cost.
The report from the Office of Health Policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is based on the annual National Health Interview Survey. The report also looked at Medicare beneficiaries under 65 and found that 1.8 million of those enrollees had problems affording their medications in 2019. Individuals under 65 with disabilities may qualify for Medicare.
"The high cost and out-of-pocket expenses of drugs cause many Americans — particularly those with chronic conditions such as diabetes — to delay or skip taking needed treatments," the report says. This despite the fact that the vast majority of Medicare beneficiaries have prescription drug coverage.
To help Foster, some viewers suggested contacting the drug manufacturers since some have programs to help with the costs of expensive medications.
Others like the MLK Health Center Pharmacy reminded KTBS that it has a free clinic and pharmacy and could work with Foster to see if she could be assisted with her medications.
A new online pharmacy launched in January by billionaire investor Mark Cuban was also put into the mix as a possible solution for Foster. Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company promises to offer discounts for generic drugs by bypassing the industry middleman and charging manufacturers’ prices plus a flat markup.