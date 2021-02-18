SHREVEPORT, La. -- The saying goes, "When things get tough, the tough get going."
No where has that been more on display than the local community during back-to-back winter storms that brought essential services to its knees this week.
But shutting down is not an option so a plea went out for help. And more than 160 responded.
Their mission: Get Willis-Knighton Health System employees to their jobs.
Answering the call were off-duty Shreveport and Bossier firefighters and police officers, members of Broadmoor Baptist Church and Norris Ferry community Church, the Jeep Club, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office and Committee of 100.
“The response has been overwhelming,” said Brian Crawford, chief administrative officer.
Impassable streets and highways over the past few days have made it difficult or impossible for many healthcare workers to get to work. Many are staying at the hospital once they get there.
“It is amazing to see community in action, especially after what all of us have been through the past 11 months in dealing with a still present pandemic. Shreveport and Bossier City is truly a great community and we extend our sincerest 'thank you' to those who answered our call of assistance," Crawford said.