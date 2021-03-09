Vaccination sites set up through Saturday for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are as follows.
Louisiana State Fairgrounds
- Wednesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Pfizer vaccine
- Saturday - 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Johnson & Johnson vaccine
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (2627 Linwood Avenue)
This vaccine site is exclusive to teachers, support staff, daycare workers,healthcare and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.
- Monday – Friday, noon – 5 p.m., Pfizer
- March 20, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pfizer
Mansfield - (former Walmart parking lot, 1043 Washington)
- Thursday - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Johnson & Johnson, second dose of Moderna will be administered
Logansport High School (17228 Highway 5)
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Johnson & Johnson
UPCOMING VACCINE SITES
Minden – Webster Parish Fairgrounds (800 Goodwill Drive)
- March 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Johnson & Johnson, second dose of Moderna
Bossier City - Brookshire Grocery Arena
- March 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson
- March 28, 1 to 4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson