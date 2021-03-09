Bossier Vaccine Clinic 1

A member of the Louisiana National Guard checks people in at the large-scale vaccination clinic at Brookshire's Grocery Arena.

Vaccination sites set up through Saturday for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are as follows. 

Louisiana State Fairgrounds

  • Wednesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Pfizer vaccine
  • Saturday - 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (2627 Linwood Avenue)

This vaccine site is exclusive to teachers, support staff, daycare workers,healthcare and dental clinic workers; home care providers and recipients; sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind; lab, mortuary and pharmacy staff; allied health school students, emergency response personnel; and the state’s Unified Command Group. Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring proof of employment along with id and insurance info.

  • Monday – Friday, noon – 5 p.m., Pfizer                          
  • March 20, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pfizer

Mansfield - (former Walmart parking lot, 1043 Washington)

  • Thursday - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Johnson & Johnson, second dose of Moderna will be administered

 

Logansport High School (17228 Highway 5)

  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Johnson & Johnson 

 

UPCOMING VACCINE SITES

Minden – Webster Parish Fairgrounds (800 Goodwill Drive)

  • March 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Johnson & Johnson, second dose of Moderna

 

Bossier City - Brookshire Grocery Arena

  • March 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson                                                                          
  • March 28, 1 to 4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson

 

 

