SHREVEPORT, La. - Reform Shreveport and the Shreveport Volunteer Network are organizing a community winter weather donation drive to be held on Saturday at Summer Grove Baptist Church in Shreveport.
The organizations are asking for donations of non-perishable food items and water, cold weather gear and tools such as batteries and flashlights. The donations will benefit senior citizens, families in poverty and others incase of emergencies.
The donations will be organized into kits to be taken to communities in need when a notice of severe weather approaches.
"We determined that instead of being caught off guard, we have a certain amount of reserved emergency supplies on hand," said LeVette Fuller, City Councilwoman of District B. If there are needs in a community, there are targeted areas that are vulnerable. We can meet the need should the need arise."
The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Stutson and Southside Drive. For those that unable to make it to the community winter weather donation drive can still donate by contacting the Shreveport Volunteer Network at 318-469-0899.