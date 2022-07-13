The Houston company behind the massive Driftwood LNG project in southwest Louisiana has agreed to pay $125 million to expand its natural gas holdings in the Haynesville Shale in northwest Louisiana.
Tellurian Inc., through its Tellurian Production LLC subsidiary, struck a preliminary deal with EnSight IV Energy Partners LLC and EnSight Haynesville Partners LLC for the Haynesville assets. The EnSight companies, which are incorporated in Delaware but headquartered in Shreveport, are led by George Baldwin Jr., a petroleum engineer based in Shreveport with decades of experience in the oil and gas business.
Tellurian said it anticipates closing the transaction by the end of the third quarter It will use cash on hand to fund the deal.
The natural gas will be fed to Driftwood LNG, a $25 billion LNG export terminal under construction on a 1,000-acre site on the west bank of the Calcasieu River, south of Lake Charles. Once it comes online, the plant is expected to export up to 27.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas each year. Tellurian officials anticipate the project will create about 400 direct jobs and 6,500 construction jobs.
