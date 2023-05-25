SHREVEPORT, La. -- A selection committee has picked a company to perform a feasibility study before the city moves forward with a plan to revitalize the State Fair Grounds property.
The committee, which included Mayor Tom Arceneaux, CAO Tom Dark and the directors of finance and SPAR, made the selection Tuesday from a list of four companies that submitted proposals.
Baker Tilly, described as the 10th largest accounting practice in the country, was the top pick.
Other proposals came from:
- B & D Venues: An architectural and planning firm that has worked on numerous stadium and arena projects, especially in the Washington, D. C. area.
- Samuel A. Ramirez and Company: An investment banking firm employs several people with experience in financing and marketing minor-league baseball stadiums and is associated with other mixed-use developments.
- Fast Forward Consulting: A local firm with expertise mostly in human resources consulting.
The next step for Baker Tilly is to send a proposed contract for review.
Baker Tilly will be tasked with studying REV Entertainment's plan for a new baseball stadium, hotel, amphitheater and mixed use facility that would include restaurants and other support for community events. Baker Tilly is involved in another project with REV Entertainment.
"We are anxious to get them started as soon as possible," the city said Thursday in a news release.
The feasibility study is estimated to take about nine months to complete.