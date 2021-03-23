SHREVEPORT, La. – A Minnesota-based company involved in construction of Amazon properties in other parts of the country is seeking bids from local companies for a large industrial project in Shreveport.
Ryan Companies US, Inc., is soliciting the bids for Project Cosmeaux. That name, also referred to as Project C and Project Cosmos in other documents, has been associated with the possible construction of an Amazon facility in Caddo Parish.
Alan Clarke, Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission executive director, told KTBS last week a decision on whether a fulfillment center or warehouse could be built here was expected within two weeks. Chamber and economic development officials contacted by KTBS either declined comment or did not have enough information to speak about the project.
Amazon did not have a pending construction application as of last week, nor had the company or any of its affiliates been issued a building permit. However, a group of consultants, architects and engineers have been doing preliminary site plan evaluations. Still, none of that work obligates or ties Amazon to a construction project, Clarke emphasized.
In a document shared in Tuesday’s Bossier Chamber of Commerce newsletter, Ryan Companies states its Project Cosmeaux consists of “new ground-up construction and sitework of a fully sprinkled type 1-A storage S-1 building.”
The building will consist of a ground floor mezzanine, office core, main break room, warehouse floor with robotic mezzanine and platform access. The second through fifth floors include warehouse storage, restroom, break rooms and support areas.
There are opportunities for millwork, drywall, acoustical ceilings, flooring, polished concrete, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, traffic signals, fencing, landscape and more.
Ryan Companies will hold a virtual informational session Wednesday with interested companies. Bid proposal packages are tentatively scheduled to be released by April 1.
In February 2020, Ryan Companies announced it was building an Amazon fulfillment center in Iowa. In November, the company filed paperwork to start construction of Amazon’s new Sioux Falls warehouse.
There were two large acreage industrial sites reportedly in the running for warehouse development; however, one of them, located off Corporate Drive near the Caddo Correctional Center, was part of a pre-application process tied to Project Cosmos. The property is called the Hunter Industrial Park.
Both sites have been pre-approved for construction, but Clarke told KTBS last week that means nothing more than the developers have met all of the city’s ordinance requirements for future land use.
Shreveport had been in the running for an Amazon project late last year but then the company announced plans to build a $100 million, 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center – the first in Louisiana – at the former Evangeline Downs horse track in Carencro.
Baton Rouge is already home to a distribution center, but an almost 3-million-square-feet regional distribution center will be built this year at the shuttered Cortana Mall. Seefried Industrial Properties, a contractor known for development the Amazon distribution facilities, has filed plans with the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission to do the work.