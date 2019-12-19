SHREVEPORT, La. -- David deBerardinis, the Shreveport businessman accused of defrauding banks and investors out of more than $100 million in an alleged Ponzi scheme, is awaiting a judge’s ruling on whether he’s competent to stand trial.
A hearing was held Thursday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport for physicians who examined deBerardinis to testify about his ability to assist in his defense. The government contends while deBerardinis may have a mild neurocognitive disorder related to alcohol and substance abuse, that does not interfere with his understanding of the criminal charges he faces nor his ability to assist with his defense.
deBerardinis’ attorneys, however, contradicted the government, saying their client is in the early state of dementia and suffers from serious brain damage that affects his ability to process information and function.
The differing views is what prompted U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby to hold the competency hearing. The criminal case cannot move forward until that determination is made.
The 58-year-old deBerardinis underwent a series of court-ordered tests and evaluations in August at the Federal Medical Center in Ft. Worth, Texas, after the defense raised the competency issue. deBerardinis, who has been free on bond pending trial, has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and fraud charges.
Some of deBerardinis’ alleged victims said they suspect the claim of mental problems is a delay tactic to avoid trial and conviction.
U.S. Attorney David Joseph told the court the determination of deBerardinis’ competency is “not even a close call.” deBerardinis is “definitely aware of the consequences” and “demonstrated a fairly sophisticated understanding” of the charges.
As an example, Joseph said deBerardinis went as far during in his scheme to create a fictional character, identified in court as Albert Saiah.
That is the Orthodox Jewish businessman prosecutors say deBerardinis disguised himself as before he met with a New York-based private equity group about investing with him.
Dr. Samuel Browning, a forensic psychologist who examined deBerardinis at the Federal Medical Center, said everyone – both prosecutors and defense attorneys – agreed Saiah is not a real person; however, deBerardinis said he is.
Asked by defense attorney James Boren if deBerardinis’ insistence that Saiah is real a sign of his delusion, Browning said, “No,” adding that only suggests deBerardinis creation of the individual was a way to “further a fraud.”
But the defense’s witness, Dr Robert Ouaou, said the fact that deBerardinis maintained he had a 10-year relationship with Saiah, showed investigators where he said he lived, possessed documents allegedly signed and prepared by Saiah and related information about their meetings added to the conclusion deBerardinis is unable because of his mental condition to separate delusions from realities and consequently unable to assist counsel in his defense.
Ouaou, a neuropsychologist who conducted hours of clinical tests and interviews with deBerardinis, diagnosed him with anosognosia, displaced symptoms of psychotic disorders, head trauma and dementia. He believes deBerardinis has nervous system damage and cognitive deficits.
But to further demonstrate there’s nothing wrong with deBerardinis mental abilities, Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Jernigan showed an email where deBerardinis sought permission from the U.S. Probation Office to travel between Colorado and Arkansas to help his mother-in-law develop a hemp farm.
deBerardinis said his involvement between March and June was to attend meetings and coordinate professionals to benefit the farm.
A separate court document submitted in connection with the hearing indicates the doctors who examined deBerardinis reviewed input from lay witnesses who all support and confirm that at times from 2012 to 2016 deBerardinis showed symptoms of all the disorders diagnosed by the doctors.
“Witnesses who worked with David deBerardinis declared that his mind was like a minnow bucket, you could listen to him talk and not understand a word he said, it was difficult to understand his business proposals,” states the document. Even one of deBerardinis’ investors in a recorded phone call to other fellow investors said he thought deBerardinis was “crazy.”
Defense attorneys said the significance of that is it is consistent with the deterioration of deBerardinis’ mental and neurological conditions.
More than 20 people – other attorneys and spectators – sat in on Thursday’s hearing. Among those in the audience were some of the Shreveport investors who lost money to deBerardinis.
Federal prosecutors and investors who have filed civil suits say he diverted investor money to himself to fund a lavish lifestyle that included a sailboat, private airplane, trips to the Caribbean, wining and dining, and a two-story house.
Prosecutors said deBerardinis received tens of millions from investors, many of them in Shreveport, as well as a $29.5 million loan from a Dallas bank that was guaranteed by some investors, most from Shreveport.
Those investors loaned deBerardinis money -- often at rates up to 17 percent with guaranteed returns on their principal -- for him to be a middleman in fossil fuel trades between energy companies.
But the grand jury and the plaintiffs in the civil suits said it was an eight-year-long con where he scammed just over $100 million from investors and banks: There were no trades; documents and emails confirming trades were fakes; bank statements showing cash on hand were bogus; and actual company executives were impersonated in emails to investors, they allege.
deBerardinis’ lawyers have refused public comment on the allegations. He is fighting the allegations in the civil suits that he defrauded investors, saying it was a case of investments going bad.
Prosecutors did not say what happened to the money deBerardinis is accused of taking, but half a dozen civil suits filed by 22 investors say he operated a Peter-to-Paul ploy of fraud and deception. The investors allege deBerardinis used their money to pay early investors and diverted other investor money to himself.