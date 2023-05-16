SHREVEPORT, La – The results of a recent national survey conducted by The Obesity Action Coalition reveal people with obesity are highly motivated to lose weight and are most often driven by a desire to improve their health and quality of life.
With growing popularity of weight loss medications, or GLP-1’s such a Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, some are finding these FDA-approved alternatives out of reach due to high cost and limited availability.
Irina Haas-Ghattas, owner and CEO of ShedIt! Weight Loss Center, created the clinic because she saw a need in the Shreveport-Bossier community for a safe space to promote overall health education and to provide affordable weight loss programs. She hopes one day to see businesses and organizations offering insurance coverage for GLP-1’s.
The competition is growing fast, and many people are turning to the internet to order weight loss injections online. Haas-Ghattas warns caution, since these drugs often come with no instructions or labels to verify what is in the medication.
The Obesity Action Coalition is a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to giving a voice to the millions of Americans affected by the disease of obesity.
For more on this conversation with Haas-Ghattas, go to www.KTBS.com/healthline3