SHREVEPORT, La. -- After two elections, the Shreveport NAACP's struggle to choose a new president may not be over yet. There's a challenge to the latest balloting that put a new man in office.
Pastor Calvin Austin says some voters were "disenfranchised," including him. So he says he's filing a formal complaint with the national NAACP office.
That office ran the election that was done via email balloting over last weekend. Results show that only 225 ballots were emailed back in from the chapter's 442 eligible members. Five of the ballots came back as "abstentions," so they were not counted for any candidate.
But Austin says he never even received a ballot, nor did as many as 70 other Shreveport NAACP members that he says have called him.
"People who are life members -- people who've been members of the NAACP for over 40, 50 and 60 years could not vote," Austin claims. "How can you have an election, and I'm being disenfranchised even as a candidate?"
Austin says there was no advance notice from the national office of when the election would be held. He says ballots just started popping up in some members' inboxes.
"And all of a sudden this past weekend, people in our area (were) communicating, saying we got an election going on. I was on the ballot, and I did not get a ballot," Austin says.
Austin spoke as eight supporters backed him at his church on Greenwood Road. Six of them, including former state representative Barbara Norton, say they also did not receive ballots in their email -- at least initially. Norton and three others at the gathering said they had to request ballots from the national office. Then, they say, they were able cast their votes via email.
Michael Lafitte, who won the election by six votes and took office this week, says the email voting process is fine.
"I honestly think that's the wave of the future. Very simple process. They validated and verified the candidates, as well as those who were looking to cast their ballots. Sent you over an email. The ballots already had the names on it. Select the one you wanted and then you sent it right out," LaFitte said.
Lafitte added that he doesn't mind if his election is challenged.
"If they are challenged, that's fine. If they're not challenged, that's fine," LaFitte said. "My goal is to push the organization forward. So until they tell me that I'm not president, I'm going to do what I can to start the process of tackling issues that are going on in the community."
Austin wants the national NAACP to examine his complaint, and uphold the November election that he won, but got thrown out.
"I don't think we need to have another election. I think the national organization needs to do its due diligence and rectify the right versus the wrong. And if they rectify the right versus the wrong, then the election we just had would be invalid."
After the first election in November, a group supporting a third candidate, Pastor Linus Mayes, complained to the national NAACP office that non-members were allowed to vote. That prompted the national office to nullify the election.
However, local NAACP leaders who ran the election, with supervision from state and regional officers, maintain it was a clean election. Willie Bradford and Nita Steele have said they were never questioned by the national office in its investigation of the complaint.
The Shreveport NAACP chapter operated for almost a year under interim leadership following the death of longtime president Lloyd Thompson last April.