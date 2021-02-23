Most cities and towns in the ArkLaTex have restored up to 90% of water to its customers.
As crews are working to restore water to 100% of its customers, boil advisories are still in effect.
Here is a list of boil advisories in the ArkLaTex:
|Boil Advisory for North Desoto Water System, Inc.
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for Gill Water Supply
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory for Blocker Crossroads WSC
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for Central Bowie Water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for City of Grambling
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for East Central Water
|Until further notice;
|Bossier Parish
|Boil advisory for Foreman
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for Gray Lake
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for Haughton
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory for Hickory Grove water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for Hickory Ridge Water Sy
|Until Further Notice
|Boil Advisory for Lonestar-Daingerfield
|Until Further Notice
|Boil Advisory for Pleasant Hill Water Sy
|Until Futher Notice
|Boil Advisory for Rambin Wallace Water
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory for Thomasville Water
|Until Further notice
|Boil Advisory for Town of Benton
|Until Further Notice
|Boil Advisory for Town of Lewisville AR
|Until Wednesday
|Boil Advisory for Town of Ringgold
|Until Further Notice
|Boil Advisory for Village Water System
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for western Cass water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Benton
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Blanchard
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Bossier City
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Burns Redbank Water
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory in Central Claiborne Water
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory in City of Atlanta
|Until Further Notice
|Boil Advisory in Daingerfield
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Dubberly
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Elysian Fields WSC
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Fairview-Union Water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Grand Cane
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Greenwood
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory in Homer
|until further notice
|Boil advisory in Hooks
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Keatchie
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Mansfield
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Marshall
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Natchitoches
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Oil City
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Pine Hill Water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Shreveport
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in South De Soto
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Town of Vivian
|Until Further Notice