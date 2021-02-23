Boil Advisory

Most cities and towns in the ArkLaTex have restored up to 90% of water to its customers.

As crews are working to restore water to 100% of its customers, boil advisories are still in effect.

Here is a list of boil advisories in the ArkLaTex:

   
 Boil Advisory for North Desoto Water System, Inc. Until further notice 
Boil advisory for Gill Water Supply Until further notice  
Boil Advisory for Blocker Crossroads WSC Until further notice  
Boil advisory for Central Bowie Water Until further notice  
Boil advisory for City of Grambling Until further notice  
Boil advisory for East Central Water Until further notice; Bossier Parish 
Boil advisory for Foreman Until further notice  
Boil advisory for Gray Lake Until further notice  
Boil advisory for Haughton Until further notice  
Boil Advisory for Hickory Grove water Until further notice  
Boil advisory for Hickory Ridge Water Sy Until Further Notice  
Boil Advisory for Lonestar-Daingerfield Until Further Notice  
Boil Advisory for Pleasant Hill Water Sy  Until Futher Notice 
Boil Advisory for Rambin Wallace Water Until further notice  
Boil Advisory for Thomasville Water Until Further notice  
Boil Advisory for Town of Benton Until Further Notice  
Boil Advisory for Town of Lewisville AR Until Wednesday  
Boil Advisory for Town of Ringgold Until Further Notice  
Boil Advisory for Village Water System Until further notice  
Boil advisory for western Cass water Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Benton Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Blanchard Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Bossier City Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Burns Redbank Water Until further notice  
Boil Advisory in Central Claiborne Water Until further notice  
Boil Advisory in City of Atlanta Boil Advisory in City of Atlanta Until Further Notice 
Boil Advisory in Daingerfield Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Dubberly Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Elysian Fields WSC Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Fairview-Union Water Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Grand Cane Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Greenwood Until further notice  
Boil Advisory in Homer until further notice  
Boil advisory in Hooks Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Keatchie Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Mansfield Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Marshall Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Natchitoches Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Oil City Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Pine Hill Water Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Shreveport Until further notice  
Boil advisory in South De Soto Until further notice  
Boil advisory in Town of Vivian Until Further Notice
