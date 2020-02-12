SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission is helping people protect their property with sandbags. If you live in Caddo, you can head to 1701 Monty St. in Shreveport to pick some up.
We caught up with a few people Wednesday preparing for rising water. Judy Myre live in south Caddo Parish. She said, "It's puddled up and then some of the areas, like the ditches are overflowing, and out driveways really like puddles. Lots of puddles."
Myre is worried about the rising water.
So is Jimmy Rogers. He lives near Caddo Lake.
"I feel like I’m going to need it to put around my doors and whatever," Rogers said.
Sandbags will be distributed again on Thursday and Friday. Workers will load your car starting at 7:30 a.m. They'll be there until 4:00 in the afternoon.